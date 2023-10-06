Pamela Anderson Reveals The Reason Behind Going Makeup-Free At Paris Fashion Week

Pamela Anderson Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson has opened up about her decision to go makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week last week.

The former Baywatch star was met with widespread praise when she was seen looking fresh-faced at various shows at the French fashion event, including the her front-row turn at the Isabel Marant and Vivienne Westwood spring/summer showcases.

Now, in a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue France, Pamela explained how “something just came over her” while getting ready for one of the shows.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” she explained, ahead of her Vivienne Westwood appearance.

“Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and and I thought, ’I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.”

She continued: “I feel like it’s just a freedom. It’s like a relief.”

And the process of getting ready also proved to be much less time-consuming, too.

She said: “It’s almost noon and the show is at one. I let my hair dry naturally and I just put on some moisturiser.

“You kind of have to challenge beauty sometimes. If we all chase youth or we are all chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines then we are all going to be disappointed or maybe a little bit sad.”

Jamie Lee Curtis previously heaped praise on Pamela for her choice to go makeup-free at PFW, calling it an act of “courage and rebellion”.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN!” Jamie wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of Pamela photographed at one of the events.

”@pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face.”

“I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion,” the Oscar winner added.

Pamela regularly went without makeup in her recent Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, and has previously spoken about how the death of her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, to breast cancer led her to scaling back her signature look.

She told Elle Magazine in August: “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Pamela described the experience of being make-up-free as “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”.