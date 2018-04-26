Google is improving settings on its YouTube Kids app to give parents more control over what their kids are watching.

The separate app for children, which launched three years ago, aimed to give kids a place to access videos, however there have been concerns over the access kids have to inappropriate content.

In controls rolling out later this year, YouTube has announced parents will be able to manually approve videos their children can access through the app, giving them the opportunity to handpick ones they feel are appropriate. Also, starting this week, there will be the option for parents to change settings in the app so it only shows channels that have been vetted by human moderators - these will be collections of videos and channels from trusted channels, created by Google.

Parents have always had the ability to turn search off within the YouTube Kids app, but now, turning search off will limit this to channels that have been verified by the YouTube Kids team.