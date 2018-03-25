Parliament Should Take Control Of Brexit If MPs Reject May's Deal - Labour

Labour will launch a bid to block the Government from ripping the UK out of Europe without a deal should MPs reject Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer will table an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that will ensure ministers cannot force the UK to accept a no-deal exit from the bloc.

Now, the Opposition is aiming to rewrite the Government’s Brexit legislation by building a coalition of peers and MPs that will reject May’s “take it or leave it” approach.

Starmer will table an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill that would see MPs instruct the Government on what to do next should Parliament reject May’s deal.

Brexit minister Lord Callanan revealed in the House of Lords last week that should MPs vote down the PM’s deal, the Government will take it as a direction to press ahead regardless.

In a speech in Birmingham to mark the one-year countdown to Brexit, Starmer will say Labour’s approach will “bring back control”.

His words will be delivered on the same day Tony Blair makes his own pro-EU intervention. The former Labour PM will call May’s Brexit strategy “dangerously irresponsible” and step up his calls for a referendum on the deal she strikes with the EU.

Starmer will say: “The Government’s own Brexit minister Lord Callanan said just last week that if the deal is voted down it would be ‘an instruction to move ahead without a deal’. That is totally unacceptable.

“If Parliament rejects the Prime Minister’s deal that cannot give licence to her – or the extreme Brexiteers in her party – to allow the UK to crash out without an agreement. That would be the worst of all possible worlds.

“That is why in the coming days – and working with others in the Lords and the Commons – Labour will ensure that an amendment is tabled to the EU Withdrawal Bill to strengthen the terms of Parliament’s meaningful vote.