Paul Dacre Warns New Daily Mail Boss To Support Brexit Or Risk 'Commercial Suicide'

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre has warned his incoming replacement that changing the paper’s stance on Brexit would be “editorial and commercial suicide”.

Writing in The Spectator, Dacre regaled its readers with a tale of the “many lovely letters” he has received after announcing he will soon step down from role after 26 years in the job.

He said those from David Blunkett and Gordon Brown were the “warmest” but David Davis had seen fit to complain about the exiting news chief “stealing his thunder”.

But Dacre said the majority came from readers worried whether the Mail will continue supporting Brexit when Geordie Greig - who as editor of the Mail On Sunday has taken a defiant pro-Remain stance - takes the helm later this year.