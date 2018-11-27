PCSO Weeps As She Recalls Retrieving Little Girl’s Body From Submerged Car

Press Association Images Kiara Moore died just days before her third birthday

A police officer broke down in court as she described pulling a two-year-old girl’s body from a car after it had plunged into a river.

Kiara Moore died after being recovered from her parents’ silver Mini in the River Teifi in Cardigan on 19 March, days before her third birthday.

An inquest into her death heard police officers waded into the freezing water in an attempt to save the little girl after they spotted the submerged vehicle.

PCSO Carol Griffiths told the inquest on Tuesday at Aberystwyth Justice Centre she had originally been told a car had been stolen with a “three-year-old girl inside” before she was alerted to a car submerged in the river.

She said: “I looked to the water and could see the exterior of a car poking above the surface.