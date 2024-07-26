Golden Globe Nominee Confirmed To Be Joining Cillian Murphy In New Peaky Blinders Movie

Cillian Murphy in character as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

More casting details have been announced for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie.

A film based on the Steven Knight’s award-winning BBC drama has been in the pipeline for years, with Cillian Murphy confirming last month that he’d be back in action as Tommy Shelby in a new feature-length story, which is being produced by Netflix.

It’s now also been revealed that he’ll be joined in the cast by newcomer Rebecca Ferguson.

The Swedish star is best known for her work in films like Dune, The Greatest Showman and the Mission: Impossible series.

Rebecca was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the historical drama The White Queen, and more recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Silo.

Rebecca Ferguson at the Dune: Part Two premiere in February via Associated Press

Peaky Blinders first aired on the BBC in 2013, and ended up running for a total of six seasons.

During its time on air, the show picked up a handful of TV Baftas, with Cillian also picking up a Best Actor nomination at last year’s ceremony.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” Cillian said last month, when the project was officially announced.

The Oscar winner continued: “It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”