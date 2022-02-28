Peaky Blinders Viewers In Tears Over ‘Heartbreaking’ Opening Funeral Scene And Helen McCrory Tribute

Peaky Blinders viewers were left in tears as the BBC drama returned to screens on Sunday night with a heartbreaking tribute to the late Helen McCrory.

The series six opener was dedicated to the actor, who died from cancer at the age of 52 last April.

Helen’s character – the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray – was written out in the first episode of the final season, with Cillian Murphy’s character Tommy Shelby breaking down in tears after being informed that his aunt had been killed.

The funeral scene featured a specially commissioned portrait of Helen as Polly. The image was late shared on Twitter by the artist, who described painting it as “such an honour and huge responsibility”.

It was such an honour and huge responsibility to paint this portrait of Helen McCrory for this evening's episode of Peaky Blinders. I hope I did her justice. pic.twitter.com/xbnAYCYjbU — Rebecca (@rebeccafpainter) February 27, 2022

At the end of the episode, before the credits rolled, it was revealed that the instalment had been dedicated to Helen as a tribute flashed onto the screen.

“Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE Polly Gray,” it read.

Viewers praised the “beautiful” opening scene and “exceptional” tribute on Twitter…

Beautiful scene to remember the late Helen McCrory. #PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/ltkzU4novn — Luke Swinden (@LukeSwinden) February 27, 2022

Sobbing at the opening scene of #PeakyBlinders That must’ve been so hard for the cast to film. They look heartbroken 💔 Helen McCrory was truly outstanding. — Ali Wright 🎤 (@WrightOnAir) February 27, 2022

As much as I knew Helen wouldn’t be in it, that has broke me 💔 #PeakyBlinders — Eve Morley 💙 (@Eve_S_Morley) February 27, 2022

Goodness me, those scenes for Aunt Polly’s death were some sensational viewing. Stellar performances and the most fitting tribute to Helen McCrory. Bravo #PeakyBlinders — Afton Montygoomurray (@AftyGotTweets) February 27, 2022

An utterly heartbreaking and exceptionally touching way to say goodbye to Helen McCrory. #PeakyBlinders — Some guy (@SkiddyWhips) February 27, 2022

I also can’t even begin to imagine how hard it was to deal with Helen McCrory’s death from a creative and personal point of view. This is a fitting tribute to her performance and this character. #PeakyBlinders — Emma Fraser (@frazbelina) February 27, 2022

Earlier this month, Cillian Murphy opened up about the difficulties of filming the final season of the show, following the death of his co-star and friend.

The actor said he and the rest of the cast were left “reeling”, and confessed he had a “very unpleasant shooting experience” after Helen passed away.

“I’ve never lost anyone like that — who was young and a friend,” he told Esquire UK.

“It was very confusing. But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person.

“We were just reeling throughout the whole thing. She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.

“The difficult thing to comprehend is that, if it wasn’t for Covid, there would be a whole other version of this show with Helen in it. But she was so private and so fucking brave and courageous.”

Helen played Polly Gray since the first series of Peaky Blinders, which aired in 2013.