Nancy Pelosi Puts A Sunny Spin On Her Strained Relationship With President Biden

Nancy Pelosi greets President Joe Biden Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Representative Nancy Pelosi (Democrat, California) said she still loves and respects President Joe Biden, despite her work to get the Democrat to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The former speaker of the House was asked about comments she made regarding her fractured friendship with the president during an appearance on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki on Sunday, where Pelosi discussed why she had to put politics over their personal relationship.

Advertisement

“Is there a way back with your friendship?” Psaki asked Pelosi.

Detailing the deep connection between her and Biden’s families, the California politician explained how her family has “three generations of love for Joe Biden.”

“My husband and I — of course we’ve known him for a very long time — respect and love him, and he and Jill are so remarkable, and their family,” she said. “Our kids have always loved them. I have pictures with him from our children growing up, and now our grandchildren growing up.”

.@jrpsaki asks @SpeakerPelosi about Biden: “Is there a way back for your friendship?”



Pelosi: “In our family, we have 3 generations of love for Joe Biden…But the most important thing we have to do is to win the election to sustain his legacy.”



Full interview Sunday at 12pm ET pic.twitter.com/xcVuULtekW — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 9, 2024

Despite her deep admiration for the president, Pelosi went on to say that “the most important thing we have to do is to win the election” and that Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid was the best way “to sustain his legacy and to have the legacy be to do even more in the presidency and the vice presidency of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Advertisement

Maintaining an optimistic tone, she added, “Onward to victory, one good day in front of another.”

“Organize, own the ground with mobilization, message with boldness and progressiveness ... it’s all in place, one good day in front of another,” she continued.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday, Pelosi revealed that she and Biden haven’t spoken since he decided to pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.