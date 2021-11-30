Cat Owners Are Coming Up With Ingenious Ways To Protect Their Christmas Trees

Christian Lizarazo via Getty Images/EyeEm

Christmas is only a few weeks away, which means it’s time for the Christmas trees to come out. The annual tradition brings with it the joy of the festive season – and not just for humans.

Pets, particularly cats, love Christmas trees. So much so, that they’re destroying our carefully decorated masterpieces.

Yep that’s right, our favourite cute little animals are taking down Christmas trees.

Christmas Trees 🎄 Vs Cats 🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/rgiiJT1Ash — Andrew (@wisecur) November 28, 2021

Some cats use Christmas trees as good hiding places

Others see Christmas trees as a playground

And other cats see a tree as a light snack.

This year, cat owners have had enough and have found some ways to prevent their fluffy pets destroying their Christmas trees.

From hanging your tree to the ceiling to getting creative with kitchen foil, here are some ways cat owners are keeping their Christmas tree cat-free.

User Kat.school is using a box to distract her cats away from the tree.

Other users are using extreme measures to have a cat-proof Christmas tree, such as hanging the tree from the ceiling.

Some people are using scare tactics

And others are using aluminium foil to keep the cats away.