Life

Cat Owners Are Coming Up With Ingenious Ways To Protect Their Christmas Trees

We aren't the only ones who are obsessed with Christmas 🎄

Life Reporter

Christian Lizarazo via Getty Images/EyeEm

Christmas is only a few weeks away, which means it’s time for the Christmas trees to come out. The annual tradition brings with it the joy of the festive season – and not just for humans.

Pets, particularly cats, love Christmas trees. So much so, that they’re destroying our carefully decorated masterpieces.

Yep that’s right, our favourite cute little animals are taking down Christmas trees.

Some cats use Christmas trees as good hiding places

@christynatime How do I stop this. I need your tips! #catsoftiktok #christmasdecor #christmas #kittens #tiktok #fyp #foryou #tips #advice #kitten ♬ Winter Wonderland / Here Comes Santa Claus - From "Pitch Perfect 2" Soundtrack - Snoop Dogg & Anna Kendrick

Others see Christmas trees as a playground

@silvafamilycats Cats vs Christmas tree! #cat #cats #kitty #kitten #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryourpage #foryoupage #christmas #christmastree #catlover #catmom #meow #ily ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee

And other cats see a tree as a light snack.

@billathekitty I bet this tree lasts a week 🌲😂#catsoftiktok #catsandchristmastree #christmas ♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé

This year, cat owners have had enough and have found some ways to prevent their fluffy pets destroying their Christmas trees.

From hanging your tree to the ceiling to getting creative with kitchen foil, here are some ways cat owners are keeping their Christmas tree cat-free.

User Kat.school is using a box to distract her cats away from the tree.

@kat.school This trick has worked on Ted for years! The Golden Trio seems to like it at the time being. 🤞🏻😻 #catsoftiktok #cat #christmastree #catvschristmastree #cutecat #fyp #foryoupage #cattricks ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

Other users are using extreme measures to have a cat-proof Christmas tree, such as hanging the tree from the ceiling.

@ir_coop The challenge is accepted. 🎄 vs 🐈 #hilariouscats #funny #foryou #foryourpage #catsoftiktok ♬ Fine, I'll Do It Myself - Neymar Jr 🇧🇷

Some people are using scare tactics

@sammyladdusaw How to stop your cats from ✨destroying✨ your Christmas tree 🎄 (No animals were harmed) #fyp #christmas #christmas2020 #cat #ReadySetShop ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

And others are using aluminium foil to keep the cats away.

@kimtraino71 #kitten #aluminumfoilcat #catsoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound - Kim Traino

If you’re a cat owner heading into the festive season, we wish you luck.

Suggest a correction
ChristmasPetsCats