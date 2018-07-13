People Are Urging Theresa May To 'Do A Love Actually' Ahead Of Donald Trump Press Conference

All eyes will be on Theresa May this afternoon as the PM prepares to host a joint press conference with Donald Trump at her Chequers residence.

Ahead of the President’s first UK visit, Downing Street was keen to stress the importance of the “special relationship”, as the government looks to secure new trade deals ahead of Britain’s departure from the EU.

But Trump has been far from gracious towards the Prime Minister since landing at Stansted on Thursday afternoon, claiming her hard-fought Brexit plan will “kill off” any hopes of doing business with the US in an incendiary interview.

The President also heaped praise on former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who plunged May’s cabinet into chaos when he resigned earlier this week alongside Brexit Secretary David Davis.

Following the double blow, fans of kitsch Christmas film Love Actually want the PM to strike back, taking inspiration from Hugh Grant, who plays a recently-elected UK Prime Minister.

After Billy Bob Thornton’s fictional President attempts to make a move on his love interest, played by Martine McCutcheon, Grant’s character uses a press conference at Number 10 to stand up to him.

“A friend who bullies us is no longer a friend. And since bullies only respond to strength, from now onward I will be prepared to be much stronger,” he tells the Commander-in-Chief.

In the film, asked if his visit has gone well, the President tells reporters: “Very satisfactory indeed. We got what we came for, and our special relationship is still very special.”

Grant’s PM David responds: “I love that word relationship. Covers all manners of sins, doesn’t it? I fear that this has become a bad relationship.

“A relationship based on the President taking exactly what he wants, and casually ignoring all those things that really matter to Britain.”