Exclusive: People's Vote Campaign Raises £100k In A Week For Huge Anti-Brexit March

More than £100,000 has been raised in a week by a campaign group lobbying for a second referendum.

The People’s Vote movement will stage a march on June 23 - the second anniversary of the vote to leave the EU - and promises it will be the biggest Brexit-related demonstration to date.

The campaign, launched last month by a collection of politicians and celebrities, wants the electorate to be given the final say on any potential Brexit deal.

Organisers announced their intention to hold a march on Friday, April 27 and by the following week they had reached their fundraising target, with the majority of the cash coming from small individual donors.

Major pro-Europe campaign groups will lead the charge, including Open Britain, European Movement UK, Britain for Europe, Our Future, Our Choice, For our Future’s Sake, Scientists for EU, Healthier IN, InFacts, Wales for Europe and Best for Britain.