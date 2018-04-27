The short teaser gives us a glimpse at what to expect, showing the pair singing together before Kayleigh’s (questionable) Heather Small impression.

The all-new episode of the hit series will air on Monday 7 May , and as always, it will feature John and Kayleigh (played by Sian Gibson) on their way home from work.

Peter Kay fans have been served up a Friday treat, with the BBC revealing a teaser for the upcoming, improvised episode of ‘Car Share’.

When the episode was announced last year, Peter said: “We were always very fond of ad libbing around the script when we were filming the series so we decided to see what would happen if we took the script away and just relied on just our chemistry alone, reacting to whatever came on the radio.”

This isn’t the only new episode of ‘Car Share’ fans can look forward to, as a new series finale will air at the month, on Monday 28 May.

Some lucky fans have already seen the shows, as Peter held three charity screenings in Blackpool earlier this month.

Tickets for the events sold out in a matter of minutes, and while fans were urged not to share spoilers online, many were still quick to heap praise on the episodes.

Fans at the third and final screening got an extra special surprise, as Peter was there to introduce the episodes.

It was the comedian’s first public appearance since announcing the cancellation of all future work commitments - including his 100-date stand-up tour - in December 2017.

‘Peter Kay’s Car Share Unscripted’ airs on Monday 7 May at 10pm on BBC One. Watch the teaser above.