Pfizer/BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine Approved For UK Use And Available Next Week

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and and will be made available from next week, Matt Hancock has said.

The UK becomes the first country in the world to have a “clinically authorised vaccine” to roll out, the health secretary said (Russia has approved a vaccine but there are concerns about safety and its efficacy).

Studies have shown the jab to be 95% effective and works in all age groups. No safety concerns arose from clinical trials.

Some 40m doses have been secured in total, with 10m due in the country by the end of the year.

People will need two doses, meaning enough has been bought for 20m Brits.

They will have to come to Britain from the company’s distribution centre in Belgium, and need to be stored at minus 70C.

Health secretary Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning that 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be available next week, with “several millions” more coming throughout December.

He added: “We’ll then deploy at the speed that it’s manufactured, and the manufacturing is, of course, being done by Pfizer in Belgium, so that will determine the speed at which we can roll it out.”

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS in England, said the vaccination programme would be the “largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country’s history”.

Hancock tweeted: “Help is on its way. The [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)] has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

“The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week. The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”