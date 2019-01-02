Piers Morgan Just Got Owned By Greggs Over Vegan Sausage Rolls

High-street bakery chain Greggs appears to have won some new business after suggesting it fully expected to anger Piers Morgan over its new vegan sausage rolls.

The North East company, famed for its steak bakes and pasties, delighted non-meat eaters when it announced on Wednesday that its new plant-based dish would be on sale in 950 stores just in time for ‘Veganuary’.

Most took the news in their stride, but it was all too much for TV host and former tabloid editor Morgan, who appeared to take umbrage at the baker’s claim that the “wait is over ...”