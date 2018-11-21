Police Appeal For Information On Man Who Followed Woman And Raped Her In East London

Police are appealing for information following an attack on a young woman, who was raped in east London.

A 22-year-old was approached by a man in Hanbury Street, Tower Hamlets at around 2am on on Friday 9 November.

He then followed her into a basement address and sexually assaulted her. The man is believed to have left around 20 minutes later.

Police have released two images of the suspect, who is described as a black man aged between 25 and 35.

He was wearing a dark-coloured body warmer – which was left at the scene of the attack – and a grey hat.

The first image shows him on a nearby street: