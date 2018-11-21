NEWS
21/11/2018 14:19 GMT

Police Appeal For Information On Man Who Followed Woman And Raped Her In East London

The Met Police have released a CCTV image of the man.

Police are appealing for information following an attack on a young woman, who was raped in east London. 

A 22-year-old was approached by a man in Hanbury Street, Tower Hamlets at around 2am on on Friday 9 November.

He then followed her into a basement address and sexually assaulted her. The man is believed to have left around 20 minutes later. 

Police have released two images of the suspect, who is described as a black man aged between 25 and 35. 

He was wearing a dark-coloured body warmer – which was left at the scene of the attack – and a grey hat. 

The first image shows him on a nearby street: 

Metropolitan Police
The attack took place earlier this month 

In a second picture, he can be seen wearing just the grey jumper: 

 

Metropolitan Police

Police have said the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives on 020 8733 5999 or Crimestoppers

