Police Appeal For Information On Man Who Followed Woman And Raped Her In East London

Police are appealing for information following an attack on a young woman, who was raped in east London.
A 22-year-old was approached by a man in Hanbury Street, Tower Hamlets at around 2am on on Friday 9 November.
He then followed her into a basement address and sexually assaulted her. The man is believed to have left around 20 minutes later.
Police have released two images of the suspect, who is described as a black man aged between 25 and 35.
He was wearing a dark-coloured body warmer – which was left at the scene of the attack – and a grey hat.
The first image shows him on a nearby street:
In a second picture, he can be seen wearing just the grey jumper:
Police have said the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact detectives on 020 8733 5999 or Crimestoppers.