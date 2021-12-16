Police To Interview Two People Over Tory Lockdown Party

Boris Johnson ahead of a meeting with Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said in 10 Downing Street on Thursday. Frank Augstein via PA Wire/PA Images

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a party in Tory HQ organised by Shaun Bailey’s London mayoral campaign.

The force said it will make contact with two people who attended a gathering organised by Bailey’s campaign in London on December 14, 2020, in relation to alleged breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Bailey has apologised “unreservedly” for the event and quit his role chairing the London Assembly’s police and crime committee after pictures of the event were published in the Daily Mirror.

Scotland Yard will, however, be speaking to two people in relation to the Shaun Bailey party at CCHQ we reported on here 👇https://t.co/ykGoZZGckk — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) December 16, 2021

It comes as Boris Johnson reportedly attended a party with staff in the Downing Street garden during the first national lockdown in May last year.

The Guardian and The Independent reported that Boris Johnson was present for 15 minutes at the gathering following a Covid press conference on May 15 2020.

In response to the latest claims about the prime minister, Downing Street said Johnson “briefly” met then health secretary Matt Hancock and his team in the garden, which was “regularly” used for work meetings during the summer months.