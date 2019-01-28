No-Deal Brexit Food Price Spike Could Cause 12,000 UK Deaths, Study Warns

Brexit could lead to thousands more deaths from heart attacks and strokes due to rising prices for fruit and vegetables, research suggests.

The new study, from Imperial College London and the University of Liverpool, found that any deal under which the UK exits the EU will push up prices, slashing the amount of fresh produce people buy.

Given that low fruit and vegetable intake is a deemed as “major risk factor” for cardiovascular disease, this would impact heart and stroke deaths, experts warned.

Professor Martin O’Flaherty, from the University of Liverpool, said: “Unhealthy diets are a leading driver of ill-health in the UK and a critical policy lever to tackle chronic diseases.

“Staying within the European Union appears the best option to protect public health.”

The UK is heavily reliant on imports and, in 2017, 84% of fruits and 43% of vegetables in the UK were imported.

The investigation used data from the World Health Organization and HM Revenue and Customs to measure the impact of Brexit on health.

The models explored three viable scenarios which would see the UK pay an increased rate on imported goods: a free-trading agreement with the EU and third-party countries; a free-trading agreement with the EU; and a no-deal Brexit without a new trade agreement.

A no-deal Brexit would have the worst impact, leading to more than 12,000 extra deaths between 2021 and 2030, it was revealed.

The researchers also assessed people’s average intake of fruit and vegetables using the National Diet and Nutrition Survey.

At present, only 27% of adults aged 19 to 64 and 35% of those aged over 65 achieve daily recommended fruit and veg intakes.

Under all Brexit scenarios modelled by the team, prices rose – for example, a no-deal Brexit would increase the cost of bananas by 17%, citrus fruits by 14%, and tomatoes by 15%.

These increase in prices would lead to the British public eating between 3% and 11% less fruit or vegetables, depending on the scenario.