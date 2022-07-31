Parents

Potty Training This Summer? Frazzled Parents Swear By These Essential Buys

All the parent-approved potties (plus pants, sheets and star-charts) you could possibly need.

Shopping Writer

|
Everything you need to make potty training a little more bearable
Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Everything you need to make potty training a little more bearable

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Potty training is one of those necessary parts of parenthood that can feel like an absolute nightmare at times. You know it needs to be done but deciding when to start and how to ensure that your kid has a positive experience can be tricky.

Getting your little one out of nappies and on to the loo, ideally with as few accidents as possible, is the goal. But knowing how to master the art of potty training can feel impossible, especially when your little one isn’t so keen.

The good news is that while potty training is hard, and impossible until your kid is actually ready, there are some handy products that can make the process a little easier and less stressful for everyone.

We’ve rounded up some of the best buys that potty training parents swear by.

1
Amazon
This easy-to-clean potty
This unique easy-to-pour potty is highly rated on Amazon by parents who love how easy to empty it is and the handy handle fitted to the front of it. It has a sturdy base for additional stability, a high splash guard and large seating area, ideal for boys and girls.
Get it from Amazon for £9.99
2
Amazon
These water-based flushable wipes
Stock up on this biodegradable, flushable loo wipes to make toilet training that little bit less messy. These dermatologically tested wipes are made from 99% natural ingredients and are pH neutral.
Get 12 packs for £18.91 (was £20.29)
3
Amazon
This easy-to-use wipe dispenser
This easy access, reusable wipe dispenser is ideal for popping by the loo or potty to make wiping easier for kids. It comes with 55 flushable wipes designed for even the most sensitive of skin.
Get it from Amazon for £4.60
4
Amazon
This innovative potty step
For giving your kid a little independence, this step ladder potty training seat, which fits onto most loos, is ideal. It's easy to fit and is designed to make using the toilet as simple, safe and easy as possible for your kid.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99
5
Amazon
This potty training watch
One of the biggest potty training challenges is reminding kids to go to the loo regularly. That’s where this potty training watch comes in. You can set reminders that make getting into a toilet schedule easier and more fun.
Get it from Amazon for £15.16 (was £23.95)
6
Amazon
These fun potty training pants
To encourage your kid not to use their nappy, swapping them into potty training pants is a good idea. These elasticated, easy to put on and take off pants are partially waterproof, making them ideal for kids who still have accidents.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99
7
Amazon
This handy potty training seat
Stop your little one feeling like they're gonna fall into the loo with this comfortable potty training seat that fits almost every loo.
Get it from Amazon for £15.50
8
Amazon
These waterproof mattress protectors
Protect your kid's mattress with these waterproof training pads that can be placed below or on top of sheets.
Get two from Amazon for £15.99
9
Amazon
This musical hand soap
Encourage your little one to get into good hygiene habits now with this musical soap from Baylis and Harding, designed with little hands in mind.
Get four for £8.24 (was £13.97)
10
Amazon
This collapsible travel loo
When a kid if learning to use the toilet, they end up needing to go at the most inopportune of times, which is where a handy travel potty comes in. This collapsible potty folds down easily and can be stored flat for easier transportation.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
11
Amazon
This waterproof travel bag
This waterproof travel bag is ideal for storing wet or soiled clothes and transporting them home without mess or spillage. It’s also lightweight, compact and easy to transport.
Get it from Amazon for £11.49
12
This rewarding sticker chart
Amazon
For helping to track potty training achievements, this sticker chart is a great tool.
13
Amazon
This foldable travel potty seat
Toilets can be scary for kids, which is where this non-slip, foldable travel potty seat comes in. It’s easy to transport, fits perfectly onto almost any loo, and thanks to suction cups remains securely in place.
Get it from Amazon for £13.49
14
Amazon
This car seat protector
When you're potty training your kid, accidents happen and are far more likely on long journeys, which is where this handy waterproof seat protector comes in. A go-to for keeping your kid's car seat dry.
Get it from Amazon for £16.99
15
Amazon
This leak-proof travel potty
Designed to be leak-free, this carry travel potty, which features an extra-tall splashguard, is small enough for little ones to take everywhere with them. It can also be hooked onto pushchair handles and is easy to clean.
Get it from Amazon for £26.99

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
uk parentsshoppinghow to raise a kidToddlersPotty Training