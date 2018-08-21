Powerful Photo Of Rainbow Baby Surrounded By Needles Captures One Couple’s Struggle To Conceive

The photo, created by Samantha Packer, of Packer Family Photography , shows Patricia and Kimberly O’Neil’s newborn baby surrounded by hundreds of needles shaped in a heart.

When a same-sex couple in Arizona managed to have a baby after years of IVF treatment and a number of miscarriages, they decided to celebrate the birth of their child with a picture that encapsulated their family’s journey.

The photo was shared on the Packer Family Photography Facebook page with the message: “Mom said, ‘Four years, seven attempts, three miscarriages and 1,616 shots’.”

The couple, who married in January last year, had been trying to conceive since 2014. Kimberly told Sky News they spent $40,000 (£31,260) and made seven attempts to get pregnant during this time, which saw them endure three miscarriages and two rounds of Intrauterine insemination (IUI), before being recommended IVF, according to Sky News.

The third miscarriage was particularly difficult for the couple as they had heard their child’s hearbeat and knew the gender. Patricia told CNN: “We were excited. We went in to eight weeks in and we knew it was a boy.

“We saw the heart beat and then we went at 11 weeks and the the heartbeat had stopped.” She said she was at breaking point by this time, but the couple worked through it to try again.

Patricia had already discovered she has a blood clotting condition called Factor V Leiden, which can cause a higher risk of developing blood clots during pregnancy, but after the last miscarriage they found a new doctor who recommended IVF. The doctor also discovered other factors that contribute to recurrent miscarriages, CNN reported, such as an enzyme deficiency and inflammation markers.