Hailey Bieber is keeping things candid about her family matters.

In a new interview with W magazine, the model, who announced in May that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber, shared that she’s “not super close” with her famous family.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” she said. “I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family.”

Hailey, the daughter of actor and producer Stephen Baldwin and niece of actors Alec, Daniel and William Baldwin, insisted that she had a “fairly normal childhood”.

“Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognised that that was different,” she shared. “But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

Hailey then addressed the online critics who constantly speculate about her marriage to the pop star on social media.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she explained before mocking trolls’ hateful words. “‘Oh, they’re falling apart.’ ‘They hate each other.’ ‘They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

Despite tying the knot with the Baby chanteur in 2018, Hailey admitted that the criticism doesn’t “hurt any less” as time passes.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be,” she revealed.

“But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

In May 2023, Hailey shared her fears about having kids because of how negative social media users can be.

“I literally cry about this all the time,” she said during an interview with The Sunday Times. “It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

