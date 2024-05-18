Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Biggest Pregnancy Craving: 'You're Not Allowed To Judge'

Hailey Bieber Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber seems to be relishing her pregnancy — and all the odd cravings that come with it.

The model announced last week that she and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, are expecting their first child, and she’s already sharing what that entails when it comes to her newfound appetite.

“Currently my biggest craving,” Bieber wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. “Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce and no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

While that recipe might turn some stomachs, a 2014 study in the Frontiers in Psychology journal concluded that more than half of all pregnant women experience cravings for specific foods, due to rapid hormonal changes or the additional blood production during pregnancy.

Research suggests that comfort food cravings during pregnancy could indicate the mother needs additional fat while the baby’s brain is expanding.

Still, biological explanation or no, some fans couldn’t bring themselves to approve of Hailey’s meal.

“Hailey is so pregnant. Egg salad on a pickle with hot sauce. Girllllll,” wrote one user on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Another commented: “‘Trying hailey bieber’s egg salad on top of pickle’ will soon be a trend on tiktok.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/Associated Press

Hailey announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post about her vow renewals with Justin in Hawaii. The two dated on and off about a decade ago and tied the knot in 2018.

“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved,” a source close to the couple told People on Friday.