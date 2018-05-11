Nearly Half Of Pregnant Women May Be Putting Their Baby At Risk By Wearing A Seatbelt Incorrectly

The importance of wearing a seatbelt correctly when pregnant has been highlighted by the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), after a survey revealed nearly half of women expecting a baby didn’t know.

Research commissioned by UK child safety group Clippasafe of 500 mums found that 45.9% didn’t know the correct way to wear a seatbelt. It also found that almost a fifth (19.4%) said they sometimes chose not to wear a seatbelt at all during pregnancy because of the discomfort.

And when asked whether they found it uncomfortable to wear a seatbelt during pregnancy 80.49% of the women either answered “often” or “sometimes”.

“The results of this research have been combined with findings from a similar study in 2014, and the RCM welcomes the role of this type of research in highlighting the importance of wearing a seatbelt correctly in pregnancy,” said Mervi Jokinen, professional advisor at the RCM.