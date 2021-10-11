The Metropolitan Police will not be taking any further action against Prince Andrew in relation to Jeffrey Epstein after reportedly reviewing Virginia Giuffre’s accusations.

What are the allegations?

Andrew, the Queen’s second eldest son, has been accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager between 2001 and 2002.

She has claimed that Andrew had sex with her on three different occasions – in London, New York and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island – without her consent. She claims he knew she was 17.

Giuffre claims she was sex trafficked to the royal by the late, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was Andrew’s friend at the time.

She also claims Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell would groom and abuse girls and young women – which is how Andrew came to allegedly meet Giuffre.

Now 38, Giuffre is suing Andrew in a New York civil case for alleged sexual assault.

Andrew and Buckingham Palace vehemently denies all the claims against him.

What does the Met have to do with this case?

The civil case may be based in New York, but it has international implications.

Back in August when Giuiffre announced the civil case against Andrew, the Met said it would revisit its decision not to investigate whether Epstein committed any crimes while he was in London – including sex trafficking.

At the time, Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: “It’s been reviewed twice before, we’ve worked closely with the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service).

“We are of course open to working with authorities overseas; we will give them every assistance if they ask us for anything within the law, obviously.

“As a result of what’s going on, I’ve asked my team to have another look at the material.