Prince Harry Talks About Coping With 'Pain And Grief' In Emotional Letter

Prince Harry penned an emotional letter to one of his charities on Sunday, to mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex marked the occasion with a letter to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity that supports children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. The duke has long been involved with the organisation, which also helps the bereaved children remain connected to the military community.

Advertisement

Harry began his letter by addressing the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, who died in August 1997 when William and Harry were just 15 and 12 years old. This year was the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

“We share a bond even without ever meeting one another, because we share in having lost a parent,” Harry wrote in his letter. “I know first-hand the pain and grief that comes with loss and want you to know that you are not alone.”

“While difficult feelings will come up today as we pay tribute to heroes like your mum or dad, I hope you can find comfort and strength in knowing that their love for you lives and shines on,” the military veteran said.

Getty/Scotty's Little Soldiers

Advertisement

“One of the ways I’ve learned to cope has been through community and talking about my grief, and I couldn’t be more grateful and relieved that you have amazing people walking beside you throughout your journey,” he explained. “We all know some days are harder than others, but together those days are made easier.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also marked both Veterans Day and Remembrance Day on November 11 by sharing a black and white photo on their Archewell website and thanking members of the military “today and every day” for their service.

“These brave men and women, as well as their families, have made tremendous sacrifices and embody duty and service,” the couple said in a shared statement before listing the organisations they work with that offer assistance to veterans, members of the military and their families.

The Duke of Sussex also observed the days on Friday with a visit to the Pearl Harbour National Memorial in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, King Charles III and the rest of the royal family held their first Remembrance Sunday ceremony since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

On Monday, Charles also celebrated his 74th birthday – his first as king. The royal family shared a new photo of the monarch in honour of his birthday.