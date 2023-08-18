Prince William Slammed For Not Attending Women's World Cup Final

Prince William will not be attending the Women's World Cup final in Australia on Sunday Getty

Prince William will not be attending the Women’s World Cup final this Sunday, even though England’s Lionesses will be playing – and people are not happy.

The Prince of Wales has been accused of sexism for not showing up to support the women’s team in Australia when they play against Spain in a historic match.

He’s not the only one who won’t be there, either. UK PM Rishi Sunak has opted out of flying over to support the Lionesses – but William has arguably faced more backlash, as he is the president of the Football Association.

After an emotional semi-final where England beat Australia, 3-1, on Wednesday, the senior royal posted his congratulations on the platform X (formerly Twitter), saying they had a “phenomenal performance”.

However, his officials at Kensington Palace later confirmed he will not be flying over there for Sunday’s match, but supporting the team by watching the broadcast.

Reports suggest the decision was based on the inefficiency of the trip. William would be going to the other side of the world for a two-hour match, before heading home again.

That would go against the environmental credentials he’s worked so hard to accumulate over the years. He launched the Earthshot Prize in 2019 to offer funding to the most innovative green ideas to help fix the world.

And royal calendars are famously planned in meticulous detail, usually months in advance.

William reportedly did not intend on travelling to Qatar for the Men’s World Cup last October either, but then again, that team only made it to the quarter-finals.

Still – it doesn’t help that Spain’s Queen Letizia is heading down under with her 16-year-old daughter to cheer on their team.

And people were not happy on social media...

When you want to work out if something is sexist or not, just flip it.



If the men’s England team were in the World Cup final, would the PM and Prince William be there? — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) August 18, 2023

What a sexist stance to take not to support the #Lionesses at #WorldCup2023 in person as President of FA & another failure by Prince William to lead by example. We know Men’s football is treated differently & deferentially. What a joke of a President!



Deplorable decision. pic.twitter.com/n1s7azrYju — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) August 17, 2023

Sorry, let me see if I understand this: England is in its first World Cup Final in nearly six decades, and neither King Charles nor Prince William nor any member of the British Royal Family nor Prime Minister Sunak are attending, and we're supposed to believe this isn't sexism? — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 18, 2023

Yes - Prince William is president of the FA and instead won’t break his holiday for this historic sporting achievement. I’ve no doubt he would attend the men’s World Cup final if England were in the final, so what’s the difference? https://t.co/NTqrOE0pJe — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) August 17, 2023

FA president Prince William, is not going to attend the women's World Cup final.



Imagine the tabloid shitstorm if it was his brother… pic.twitter.com/VFFmKkrK0x — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) August 18, 2023

No chance that Prince William would be ‘missing in action’ if the England Men’s Football Team made it to the World Cup Final. https://t.co/00oiljOhZ4 — Mandu Reid (@ManduReid) August 17, 2023

If the England men’s team were playing in a World Cup Final, Prince William (FA President) would be there. Rishi Sunak would be there. They would make flying over to Australia look as easy as popping to the corner shop for a pint of milk. — Simon Harris - Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) August 17, 2023

Not everyone jumped on the bandwagon, though.

Others pointed out that the heir to the throne would come under intense scrutiny if he did fly to Australia for the game, because of his carbon footprint.

It's a long way to go and watch a football match. Why can't people just be happy we are in the finals?! — Our Bou aka Vanesa 🦊 💚🤍💜 (@happy_foxxy) August 18, 2023

If they went to it the papers would say:

"William and Kate fly to Australia on taxpayer funded jaunt, using the equivalent of 500 cars annual carbon emissions."

They can't win. — Ciaran (@ciaranoshea82) August 17, 2023

Under fire for his decision to forgo traveling to Australia for the Women’s World Cup Final, Prince William knows he’ll be damned either way but much like his late grandmother he won’t be a puppet for those eager to pull the strings. — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) August 17, 2023

Foreign secretary James Cleverly will be attending the match in Sydney instead of Sunak, and is expected to meet Australia’s minister of foreign affairs, Penny Wong, to talk about international policy and regional security.