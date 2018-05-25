We're In Awe Of Princess Charlotte's Bridesmaid Organisational Skills

Princess Charlotte nailed her bridesmaid duties at the royal wedding, and it wasn’t only because she looked ridiculously cute during the day.
Despite Harry and Meghan’s nuptials being nearly a week ago, guests are still sharing details from the wedding of the year. One guest has told of how Charlotte organised the other bridesmaids and page boys at the beginning of the ceremony.
While two page boys held Meghan’s veil, the five bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, and remaining two page boys, including Prince George, walked slowly behind as the bride came into the church.
″[Princess Charlotte] was really sweet,” a wedding guest told PEOPLE. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said: ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked’. She was really organised!”
She may be only three, but Princess Charlotte is already an expert on bridesmaids duties, having previously filled the role for her aunt, Pippa Middleton. We only wish we had the same level of organisational skills as she does.
Another reason the children were so well behaved at the wedding was down to the nanny Maria Borrallo’ technique. According to The Telegraph, Borrallo persuaded the children to behave throughout the ceremony by promising them Smarties afterwards. Considering how well they all did, it seems to have worked a treat.
Can Princess Charlotte come to our wedding?