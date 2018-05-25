We're In Awe Of Princess Charlotte's Bridesmaid Organisational Skills

Princess Charlotte nailed her bridesmaid duties at the royal wedding, and it wasn’t only because she looked ridiculously cute during the day.

Despite Harry and Meghan’s nuptials being nearly a week ago, guests are still sharing details from the wedding of the year. One guest has told of how Charlotte organised the other bridesmaids and page boys at the beginning of the ceremony.

While two page boys held Meghan’s veil, the five bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte, and remaining two page boys, including Prince George, walked slowly behind as the bride came into the church.