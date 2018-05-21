The royal wedding hype might be slowly dying down, but we still can’t stop looking at pictures from the big day - mostly of Princess Charlotte.
The three-year-old, who took up bridesmaid duties for the second time, didn’t let us down with her signature wave and toddler-esque moments.
But among the pictures of Meghan in her dress, Harry looking emotional and the pair leaving the church together, her royal cuteness seems to have got a little overlooked. So we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up her most adorable pictures.
The arrival.
The first enthusiastic wave.
The cheeky tongue face.
The signature turnaround wave.
The adorable sneeze.
The unexpected leg lift.
Another wave.
The sensible family photo.
A really, really enthusiastic wave - including elbow action.
The sassy departure.
A departing wave. Now, one parties.
