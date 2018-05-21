The royal wedding hype might be slowly dying down, but we still can’t stop looking at pictures from the big day - mostly of Princess Charlotte.

The three-year-old, who took up bridesmaid duties for the second time, didn’t let us down with her signature wave and toddler-esque moments.

But among the pictures of Meghan in her dress, Harry looking emotional and the pair leaving the church together, her royal cuteness seems to have got a little overlooked. So we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up her most adorable pictures.

The arrival.