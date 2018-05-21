EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    21/05/2018 10:06 BST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Royal Wedding Photos: Princess Charlotte's Cutest Moments From Harry And Meghan's Big Day

    Did you catch the sneeze? 😍

    The royal wedding hype might be slowly dying down, but we still can’t stop looking at pictures from the big day - mostly of Princess Charlotte.

    The three-year-old, who took up bridesmaid duties for the second time, didn’t let us down with her signature wave and toddler-esque moments. 

    But among the pictures of Meghan in her dress, Harry looking emotional and the pair leaving the church together, her royal cuteness seems to have got a little overlooked. So we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up her most adorable pictures. 

    The arrival. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    The first enthusiastic wave. 

    Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    The cheeky tongue face.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    The signature turnaround wave.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images

    The adorable sneeze.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    The unexpected leg lift. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    Another wave.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    The sensible family photo.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images

    A really, really enthusiastic wave - including elbow action.

    The sassy departure. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    A departing wave. Now, one parties.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    28 Adorable Photos Of Princess Charlotte
    MORE:parentsRoyal Weddingprincess charlottebridesmaid

    Conversations