Back From Abroad? Here’s How To Keep Up Those Holiday Vibes

Mixed Retailers All the essentials you need to keep that post-vacay glow

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

You spent months dreaming about jetting off abroad, soaking up the sun, and sipping ice-cold drinks around the pool. And thankfully, your trip was incredible. You ended the time away feeling utterly relaxed and oh-so glowy.

Advertisement

But now, you’re back and you’re starting to feel that post-holiday vibe slipping away. Sigh.

While you might not be able to instantly jet off on another trip, there are lots of things you can do to make yourself feel a little better and keep those post-holiday vibes going a little longer.