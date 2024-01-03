Psychic Delivers Prophecy For Trump On Fox News And It Doesn't Sound Good

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Former US President Donald Trump may have a “sense of loss” in his future, according to a psychic on Fox News.

On his prime-time show on Tuesday, Jesse Watters said he had recently received a “delightful reading” from a fortune teller at a dinner party.

“And when I asked her about Trump, she said there’d be a grave injustice this fall, and we may not even have an election,” he said.

He introduced Paula Roberts, The English Psychic, to give a second opinion on what’s in store for Trump.

Roberts, whose website describes her as a psychic, clairvoyant and seer, pulled an ominous-looking tarot card from her deck.

“Uh oh,” Watters said.

“I mean, I do recognise that I’m at Fox TV,” she prefaced her reading.

“A sense of loss,” she predicted. “A sense of loss, but it’s very specific,” she continued stammering, ”no, let me move on.”

“It’s as if he may be thinking more about what he’s lost and not still taking full advantage of what he still has,” she concluded.

Watters replied: “That’s a great interpretation, Paula.”

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has continued to peddle lies that the 2020 election was rigged against him, and has been laying the groundwork to make the same complaints should he lose this year. Facing four criminal indictments, he has cast the prosecutions as politically motivated attempts at election interference.

Watters also asked Roberts for a reading on US President Joe Biden.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots of money,” she said.

Laughing, Watters asked, “from China?” ostensibly alluding to Republican allegations about Biden’s involvement with his family’s foreign business dealings.