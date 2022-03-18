Residential district of Kyiv after it was hit by shelling early morning as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022 (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Civilian casualties in Ukraine are set to soar as Russia steps up its “reckless and indiscriminate” attacks, a top British general has warned.

Chief of Defence Intelligence Jim Hockenhull said Russian forces had been “bedevilled” by problems since last month’s invasion and were now pursuing a “strategy of attrition”.

Advertisement

He warned this meant increased civilian casualties and an even worse humanitarian crisis.

Lieutenant General Hockenhull added: “The Kremlin has so far failed to achieve its original objectives.

Advertisement

“It has been surprised by the scale and ferocity of Ukrainian resistance and has been bedevilled with problems of its own making.

“Russian operations have changed. Russia is now pursuing a strategy of attrition.

Advertisement

“This will involve the reckless and indiscriminate use of firepower. This will result in increased civilian casualties, destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure and intensify the humanitarian crisis.

“Putin has reinforced his control over Russian domestic media, the Kremlin is attempting to control the narrative, hide operational problems, and obscure high Russian casualty numbers from the Russian people.”

It is understood Western officials are now concerned that Russia might use unguided aerial dumb bombs, which risk causing significant casualties among civilians even if initially aimed at military targets.

It comes after Boris Johnson spoke to Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy again today, in which he discussed stepping up military support.

Advertisement

“The prime minister reiterated his disgust at Russia’s barbaric actions in Ukraine and his admiration for the steadfast resistance of the Ukrainian people in the face of tyranny. He said the entire United Kingdom stands with Ukraine,” Downing Street said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has warned that Russian shelling is still stopping the establishment of effective humanitarian corridors from Mariupol.