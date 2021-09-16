The Queen congratulated the people of North Korea via a message to their leader, King Jong Un, earlier this month, in an unexpected turn of events.
She was honouring the 73rd anniversary of its national day which is celebrated on September 9, according to officials from Buckingham Palace.
The spokesperson said the message was sent on the monarch’s behalf by the UK’s Commonwealth and Development Office “as had been done before”.
The Palace explained this was standard practice for independent countries around the world.
They explained: “Her Majesty in all dealings with other Heads of State acts on the advice of the FCDO.”
They added: “As in previous years, HM The Queen has sent a message to the people of the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] on occasion of their National Day.”
The surprising news broke on Monday when North Korea’s state media KCNA released a message which announced the country’s leader had “received a message of greeting from Elizabeth II” on September 7.
KCNA claimed the message read: “As the people of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future.”
Kim Jong Un also marked the occasion with a military parade through Pyongyang, where soldiers were seen wearing bizarre Hazmat suits.
He reportedly waved the crowds but did not give a speech.
The Queen’s message has sparked both interest and confusion, considering North Korea has a rocky relationship with the west and a notorious history with human rights.
The communist country recently launched several missile tests which undermined the US’ attempts to move denuclearisation talks with Kim Jong Un along.
The country is notoriously reclusive too, and has even shut off trade with China throughout the pandemic in an attempt to reduce potential Covid infections.
It is also on the cusp of an economic crisis while still imposing a severe lockdown on its people. Almost all foreign diplomats have subsequently left the country.