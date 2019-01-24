‘Queer Eye’ is going international for a set of special episodes later this year.

The Fab Five will be packing their bags and heading to Japan to change the lives of a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion) will meet four Japanese men and women from a range of different backgrounds in the spin-off series, titled: ‘Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!’.

It will be proceeded by the third series of the Netflix hit, which was filmed in Kansas City, Missouri.