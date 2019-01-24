‘Queer Eye’ is going international for a set of special episodes later this year.
The Fab Five will be packing their bags and heading to Japan to change the lives of a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.
Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture), and Tan France (fashion) will meet four Japanese men and women from a range of different backgrounds in the spin-off series, titled: ‘Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!’.
It will be proceeded by the third series of the Netflix hit, which was filmed in Kansas City, Missouri.
Creator and executive producer of ‘Queer Eye’, David Collins, said: “In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever.
“Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”
‘Queer Eye For The Straight Guy’ originally ran for five seasons from 2003 to 2007, with experts Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez.
The re-imagining of the lifestyle on Netflix earned an army of fans thanks to its heart-warming stories, its approach to masculinity and the bond between the Fab Five.