The husband of late BBC presenter Rachael Bland has revealed the moving words of their son Freddie in the days after her death.

“Daddy, don’t worry, it’s just us two now. It’ll be okay,” their three-year-old son told him, Steve said, in an interview on ‘You, Me, and The Big C’, the podcast created and presented by Rachael.

There have been occasions where he’s lost his temper with his son, knowing he wouldn’t in normal circumstances. “I shouted at him because he was being a right pain, [I was] trying to get him dressed,” Steve said.

“I started crying because it really upset me that I’d shouted at him. And he just turned to me and he said, ‘Daddy, are you crying because of Mummy?’ and I said ‘Yes’.”

That’s when the three-year-old told his dad not to worry, and that it’d be okay.

