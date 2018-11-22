Angelina Jolie To Guest Edit Radio 4’s Today Programme

Hollywood actress turned activist Angelina Jolie is set to edit Radio 4’s Today programme, for one day in the run up to Christmas.

The 43-year-old has already begun preparing, her spokeswoman said. “Angelina is grateful for this opportunity to draw on the BBC’s global expertise and network to explore practical solutions to a number of pressing issues of our time.

“She is looking forward to engaging a broad and diverse range of voices in the programme.”

Jolie isn’t the only famous face taking on a guest-editing role over the festive period. Last year, the Duke of Sussex was among the famous names to take over the programme, interviewing his own father, the Prince of Wales, and former US president Barack Obama.

Actress Carey Mulligan, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and Professor Stephen Hawking have also previously steered the show for a Christmas special.

Other programmes on Radio 4 during the festival season will include ‘The Archers performs Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales’, in a separate slot from the regular soap.

Dame Diana Rigg, Sir Derek Jacobi and Natalie Dormer will also star in an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s ‘Norse Mythology’ on the station.