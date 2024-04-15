Rebecca Ferguson Says Co-Stars Called Her About Screaming Actor Story: 'You Understand What You’ve Done?'

Rebecca Ferguson Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson says some of her former co-stars were left on edge after she went viral for revealing that an unnamed actor once brought her to tears after they “screamed” at her during filming.

In a new interview released on Sunday, the Dune star said that when she came forward about the incident earlier this year, she was “not expecting” her peers in the industry to take the news the way they did.

“I’ve got phone calls from amazing co-stars who I’ve worked with going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t think,’” Rebecca said on The Jess Cagle Show.

“I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest. I don’t really care. You know, ‘You’re great, but my story is my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it,’” she added.

While the Mission: Impossible star noted that she “enjoyed the grab” of speaking out about the experience, she explained that she had much deeper reasons for opening up about the incident.

“The point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person — of course, people will be interested,” Rebecca said.

“But what I was excited about the question, which was a very good question by [podcaster Josh Smith]. Because the point was: Is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on — this is how I formulated it in myself — where you want change, or you will not accept it? And it was such a clear moment for me working with this person.”

In her original comments, Rebecca revealed that “an absolute idiot of a co-star” had screamed at her while they were filming an undisclosed movie.

“I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out. And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” she said during an appearance on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast back in February.

Though Rebcca didn’t name the bad-tempered actor, she previously confirmed that it was not her 2021 Reminiscence co-star, Hugh Jackman, nor was it her Mission: Impossible colleague, Tom Cruise.

Her 2014 Hercules co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, also ruled himself out on social media after voicing his support for Ferguson back in February.

