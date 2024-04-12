Jumpscare First Look At Sebastian Stan's Transformation Into A Young Donald Trump

APPRENTICE PRODUCTIONS ONTARIO INC. / PROFILE PRODUCTIONS 2 APS / TAILORED FILMS LTD. 2023

Following his role as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, Sebastian Stan will once again be portraying a real-life figure in upcoming film The Apprentice.

Yesterday, the first official photo of Sebastian in his role as a young Donald Trump was released, with Jeremy Strong by his side depicting Trump’s late lawyer Roy Cohn, who died in 1986.

The Apprentice is directed by The Last Of Us director Ali Abbasi and filming started in November 2023.

What is The Apprentice film about?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be an exploration of Trump’s career as an aspiring real estate tycoon in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s.

It will be a mentor-protégé narrative that documents the start of an American dynasty and will contain themes of power, corruption and deception.

It will also dive into the relationship between Donald Trump and Roy Cohn, the New York City prosecutor oft-remembered for working with Sen. Joseph McCarthy during the Second Red Scare.

Who is starring in The Apprentice film?

Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong will be joined by Maria Bakalova, who starred in Borat 2, who plays Trump’s first wife, the now late Ivana Trump, and Martin Donovan, who starred in Tent, as his father, Fred Trump Senior.

Producers include Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures, and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer, in association with Mark Rappaport’s Kinematics.

When is The Apprentice film premiering?

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Principal photography for The Apprentice began in November 2023 and only wrapped Jan. 28, 2024, suggesting a sprint through post-production to be ready to premiere in Cannes in May.

Many in the industry had thought the film was more likely to launch at the Venice or Toronto film festivals in the fall.”