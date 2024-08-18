The Red Flag Signs Your Nosebleed Is Something More Serious

via Associated Press

We’ve already written at HuffPost UK about how anything from a spot to a backache can reveal significant health issues.

We’ve even shared some signs your nails can tell you about your overall well-being.

But while nosebleeds are generally a bit more alarming than a seemingly harmless zit or easily brushed-off brittle nail, it turns out they’re not all created equal.

According to the NHS’s site, “Nosebleeds are not usually a sign of anything serious. You can often treat them at home.”

But they add that sometimes, the bleeding can come from deeper in your nose than usual.

In that case, “This can be caused by a blow to the head, recent nasal surgery or hardened arteries (atherosclerosis).“

What should I look out for?

One big factor is time. Most nosebleeds run their course in 15 minutes max, the NHS says.

But if it lasts more than 20 minutes, they advise you to go to A&E or call 999.

The volume of blood matters, too. The NHS says you should seek medical advice ASAP if “the bleeding is heavy and you’ve lost a lot of blood.”

If you’re having difficulty breathing, or are feeling weak or dizzy, also seek urgent professional health, they advise; and if you’ve swallowed so much blood you throw up, or if your nosebleed occurs after a serious injury, get yourself to hospital or on the phone to 999 as soon as you can.

Less serious cases that still warrant a trip to your GP include developing nosebleeds on new meds, like blood-thinning tablets, noticing signs of anaemia, getting a lot of nosebleeds in general, and nosebleeds among the under-2s.

How can I stop a nosebleed?

If your nosebleed is normal (ie lasts less than 15 minutes, doesn’t make you feel faint or dizzy, and happens from something innocuous like picking or blowing your nose), sit and lean forward.

“Lean forward so the blood doesn’t go down the throat,” the Mayo Clinic says. Don’t swallow any blood.

Using your thumb and forefinger to hold your nostrils shut, pinch your nose for 10-15 minutes and breathe through your mouth.

“If the bleeding doesn’t stop, pinch the nose again for up to 15 minutes. Don’t let go for at least five minutes even to check if the bleeding has stopped,” the Mayo Clinic adds.

