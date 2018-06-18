In Immigration Detention I Couldn't Contribute To Society - Now I'm Out I Try To Remember Those Still Locked Up

My name is Usman and I came to the UK from Pakistan in 2007 on a study visa. In 2015, the Home Office locked me in what it calls an immigration removal centre. A removal centre – or detention centre as they are more commonly known – is basically a prison. You are made to live in a cell in a secure building behind razor wire fences with guards watching and regulating your every move, stopping you from leaving.

But there are two big differences between detention centres and prisons: first, the Home Office can hold you in detention centres for as long as it wants, without a time-limit. And second, people like me who the Home Office locks up haven’t been convicted of any crime.

Being in detention was terrifying and stressful. Despite being surrounded by dozens of other people – guards and detainees – I felt very alone. I didn’t know when I would be released and my life was on hold. I was powerless.

Looking back though, I feel lucky. I was released after around two months behind bars. I applied for asylum while I was in detention, putting my case together myself, gathering the evidence that the Home Office required to prove I needed to stay in the UK for my safety.

I’d been locked up originally because I had overstayed my study visa. I feared returning to my home country, where my religious beliefs would put my life in danger. Confronted with the reality of being deported, I put in an asylum claim and I was quickly accepted. It sounds straightforward now, but the whole process was filled with fear and uncertainty.

When I was released, I was walked through the main concourse of the detention centre by a pair of uniformed guards, towards the main entrance and exit. People, locked up in cells like I had been, were on my left and right. They congratulated me as I walked through, reaching through and patting me on the back in solidarity. Many of them I had become friendly with during my stay.

But looking up and catching their eyes I could see that while they were happy for me, they couldn’t help feeling envious and therefore ashamed. If they could have switched places with me, they would have – and I don’t blame them. My sense of relief at being released was overpowering – but I felt a quite physical guilt at the people I was leaving locked up behind the detention centre’s tall concrete walls. I remembered the hopelessness of indefinite detention all too well.

I knew that once I was free I needed to do two things: get my life back on track and use my experience of being locked up to campaign for an end to detention. Only once you’ve spent a night in a cell without knowing how many more nights lie ahead can you truly understand the stress it puts people under.