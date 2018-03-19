All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    19/03/2018 14:10 GMT

    Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognisable As Judy Garland In First Look Of Forthcoming ‘Judy’ Biopic

    Wow!

    As film transformations go, Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland is eye-poppingly good.

    The American actress looks a million miles from Bridget Jones in the first look snap of her playing the screen legend in ‘Judy’.

    Pathe UK/PA
    Renée as screen icon, Judy Garland

    Renée will play the actress in the forthcoming biopic, which will chronicle her final concerts in London in 1968, 30 years after she shot to global stardom playing Dorothy in ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.

    It will also document her fallouts with her management and her romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans, as she performs her sell-out run of live shows.

    JB Lacroix via Getty Images
    Renée as we're used to seeing her

    The film, which is currently shooting, also explores Garland’s exhaustion at that time and how she was “haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood”. The starlet was found dead in 1969 from an accidental overdose.

    Rex
    Judy Garland, pictured in 1968.

    Starring alongside Renée will be Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon.

    The film was penned by The Crown’s Tom Edge and Tony nominee and two times Olivier-winner Rupert Goold will direct.

    A release date has yet to be confirmed for ‘Judy’.

    Dramatic Movie Transformations
    Conversations