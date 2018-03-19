Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognisable As Judy Garland In First Look Of Forthcoming ‘Judy’ Biopic

As film transformations go, Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland is eye-poppingly good.
The American actress looks a million miles from Bridget Jones in the first look snap of her playing the screen legend in ‘Judy’.
Renée will play the actress in the forthcoming biopic, which will chronicle her final concerts in London in 1968, 30 years after she shot to global stardom playing Dorothy in ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.
It will also document her fallouts with her management and her romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans, as she performs her sell-out run of live shows.
The film, which is currently shooting, also explores Garland’s exhaustion at that time and how she was “haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood”. The starlet was found dead in 1969 from an accidental overdose.
Starring alongside Renée will be Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock and Michael Gambon.
The film was penned by The Crown’s Tom Edge and Tony nominee and two times Olivier-winner Rupert Goold will direct.
A release date has yet to be confirmed for ‘Judy’.