Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognisable As Judy Garland In First Look Of Forthcoming ‘Judy’ Biopic

The American actress looks a million miles from Bridget Jones in the first look snap of her playing the screen legend in ‘ Judy ’.

Renée will play the actress in the forthcoming biopic, which will chronicle her final concerts in London in 1968, 30 years after she shot to global stardom playing Dorothy in ‘The Wizard Of Oz’.

It will also document her fallouts with her management and her romance with soon-to-be fifth husband Mickey Deans, as she performs her sell-out run of live shows.