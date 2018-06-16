Boy, 16, Sparks Major Rescue Operation After Plunging Near Cornwall Cliffs

Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team/Facebook Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team shared photos of the early-hours operation on Facebook.

A teenager thought to have been celebrating the end of exams plunged 80 feet into a hole near cliffs in the early hours of Saturday, sparking a major rescue operation.

The 16-year-old boy tumbled near the edge of cliffs into a blowhole near Padstow, Cornwall, after 1am.

Rescuers came to his aid during the “complex” operation which saw a critical care paramedic lowered towards the boy by rope.

He was taken to hospital by a coastguard helicopter. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team described the boy as being “extremely lucky” in a post on Facebook.

The incident has prompted the emergency services to reiterate advice for those visiting cliffs around Cornwall.