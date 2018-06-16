Boy, 16, Sparks Major Rescue Operation After Plunging Near Cornwall Cliffs

A teenager thought to have been celebrating the end of exams plunged 80 feet into a hole near cliffs in the early hours of Saturday, sparking a major rescue operation.
The 16-year-old boy tumbled near the edge of cliffs into a blowhole near Padstow, Cornwall, after 1am.
Rescuers came to his aid during the “complex” operation which saw a critical care paramedic lowered towards the boy by rope.
He was taken to hospital by a coastguard helicopter. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Newquay Coastguard Rescue Team described the boy as being “extremely lucky” in a post on Facebook.
The incident has prompted the emergency services to reiterate advice for those visiting cliffs around Cornwall.
Padstow Coastguard said people should “stay away from cliff edges” and that they should call 999 if they see someone in danger.
Blowholes are common close to cliffs and are created when waves crash into them, carving out earth and creating sheer drops.