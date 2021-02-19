Revealed: Tory-Linked Private Firm Awarded Government Hotel Quarantine Contract

Private firms handed contracts to run the UK’s hotels quarantine programme have links to the Conservative Party and have already benefited from a series of government deals during the coronavirus pandemic. Corporate Travel Management, G4S, Mitie and Corps Security have been contracted to provide hotels and security by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), it is understood. The UK’s Covid-19 quarantine hotels this week welcomed their first guests from 33 countries on the government’s “red list”, including Portugal, the United Arab Emirates, South America and southern Africa. Some arrivals have expressed their frustration at tougher border rules, complaining about the £1,750 cost. When HuffPost UK approached the DHSC for details about the contracts, we were only told a travel management company would oversee individual contracts with hospitality companies, and several security firms had also been handed contracts. These agreements were awarded through a Crown Service framework, which meant the companies were not required to go through a competitive open tendering process. In March last year, the government suspended existing competition law in response to the pandemic to allow itself to lawfully sign deals with private firms “without competing or advertising the requirement”.

PA A coach carrying passengers arrives at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Hotel, near Heathrow Airport, London, one of the new government managed quarantine facilities.