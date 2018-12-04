Britain Can Stop Brexit Unilaterally, Says EU Court Advisor

Britain has the right to withdraw its Brexit notice from the European Union unilaterally, the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General said on Tuesday

“Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona proposes that the Court of Justice should declare that Article 50 ... allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU,” the bloc’s top court said in a statement.

While the Advocate General’s opinions are not binding, the court tends to follow them in its final rulings.

Parliament will begin five days of debates on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit on Tuesday and will vote on the proposed deal she has sealed with the EU on 11 December.

The case was brought before the ECJ by Scottish politicians opposed to Brexit.

They hope that if the court rules in their favour, it would pave the way for a potential second referendum, giving voters the option to remain in the EU.

“The decision is one that the UK can make unilaterally - without needed the consent of the other (EU) member states. That puts the decision about our future back into the hands of our own elected representatives,” said Jo Maugham, one of the lawyers involved in the case.