There was an unpleasant surprise for Good Morning Britain viewers on Tuesday, when one of its presenters vomited live on air.

Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold had been been tasked with taking on a Bushtucker Trial during a segment about I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

Richard’s knowledge of the ITV reality show was put to the test in a quiz that saw him enduring having a snake wrapped around him and putting his hands in boxes of different jungle critters.

However, when he was given a blend of liquidised kidneys, offal and heart to try and drink, things took a downward turn.

A retching Richard reached for a nearby hat, and was promptly sick.

Probably not exactly what viewers wanted to watch over their cornflakes.

“I love this company’s duty of care,” Richard later joked.

While Richard proved he might not have the stomach for I’m A Celebrity’s eating trial, both Matt Hancock and Boy George proved they did last week.

The pair won a full house of stars after they had to eat a variety of disgusting dishes in the challenge.

I’m A Celebrity’s next trial – which is the first former Tory MP Hancock has not been voted to do since entering the jungle last week – will see Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatúndé Aléshé take on the so-called “Angel of Agony”.