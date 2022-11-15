Mike Tindall Shares Mortifying Story About Dancing With Princess Anne That You Won't See In The Crown

Mike Tindall telling an embarrassing story of a royal blunder in the I'm A Celebrity jungle ITV/Shutterstock

If you think you’ve embarrassed yourself on the dance floor after a few too many, spare a thought for Mike Tindall who revealed he once disgraced himself in front of his mother-in-law – who just happens to be Princess Anne.

During Monday’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, the rugby star – who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Phillips – regaled his campmates with the story of a mortifying incident that took place during his wife’s 70s-themed 30th birthday.

Advertisement

“I was dancing on the dance floor, I had like flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits – rugby player’s bum and legs,” he recalled.

“So, I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a slut-drop… ripped my trousers, straight in front of her.”

Yep, pretty embarrassing so far, right? Well, just wait...

Mike continued: “It happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said ‘nibble my nuts’.

“As I’ve turned round, she’s gone, ‘I’d rather not’. I’ve gone, ‘I’m going,’ and walked off.”

Princess Anne, Tim Laurence, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall pictured in 2007 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Surely it’s worth giving The Crown a seventh series to include this anecdote alone, right?

Mike has now been in the I’m A Celebrity jungle for over a week, but was managed to dodge all of the Bushtucker Trials, the majority of which have been undertaken by former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Advertisement