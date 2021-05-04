Richard Madeley has been announced as the anchor for an upcoming all-male special of Loose Women.
In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, the ITV daytime show will be holding another of its Loose Men specials, which aim to encourage male viewers to “open up and seek help when needed”.
Speaking about the upcoming episode, the always-opinionated Richard said: “After the success of the first Loose Men I jumped at the chance to anchor the next instalment.
“It’s no secret that men find it harder than women to speak about our emotions so I’m looking forward to finding out what happens when us guys open up about things we usually shy away from.”
Richard will be joined on the panel by Robert Rinder – better known as TV’s Judge Rinder – as well as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.
Martin’s son Roman Kemp was previously part of the first ever Loose Men special last year, where he sat alongside Marvin Humes, Ronan Keating and Iain Stirling.
Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We can’t wait to welcome the next four brave men who are taking over the Loose Women desk for the day. By backing our Stand By Your Men campaign Richard, Robert, Martin and Jordan will be helping to shine a light on such an important topic, empowering men to reach out and get help if they’re struggling.
“And of course, our honorary Loose Men will discuss some classic Loose topics to give us that all important laugh at lunchtime, too.”
In the last month, Richard and Robert Rinder have both been named as potential replacements for Piers Morgan, following his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain.
Richard said last week that he’d be “bonkers” not to talk to GMB bosses if they invited him, but admitted he enjoys “sitting in for people” on the show, rather than having a permanent position.
Meanwhile, Judge Rinder previously said he’d be up for grilling politicians on GMB, but admitted that he would have two major reservations about signing up for an anchor role.
Loose Men will air on Thursday 13 May at 12.30pm on ITV.
Useful websites and helplines
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.