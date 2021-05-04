Richard Madeley has been announced as the anchor for an upcoming all-male special of Loose Women. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, the ITV daytime show will be holding another of its Loose Men specials, which aim to encourage male viewers to “open up and seek help when needed”. Speaking about the upcoming episode, the always-opinionated Richard said: “After the success of the first Loose Men I jumped at the chance to anchor the next instalment. “It’s no secret that men find it harder than women to speak about our emotions so I’m looking forward to finding out what happens when us guys open up about things we usually shy away from.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Richard Madeley on Loose Women in 2016

Richard will be joined on the panel by Robert Rinder – better known as TV’s Judge Rinder – as well as Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp. Martin’s son Roman Kemp was previously part of the first ever Loose Men special last year, where he sat alongside Marvin Humes, Ronan Keating and Iain Stirling. Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “We can’t wait to welcome the next four brave men who are taking over the Loose Women desk for the day. By backing our Stand By Your Men campaign Richard, Robert, Martin and Jordan will be helping to shine a light on such an important topic, empowering men to reach out and get help if they’re struggling. “And of course, our honorary Loose Men will discuss some classic Loose topics to give us that all important laugh at lunchtime, too.”

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Robert Rinder on Loose Women in 2020