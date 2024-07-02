A Very Excited Richard Osman Has Shared An Update From The Set Of The Thursday Murder Club

Richard Osman David Levenson via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Richard Osman is feeling pretty excited about his hit novel being turned into a film.

As well as his TV work on shows like Pointless and House Of Games, Richard has carved a new career for himself as a novellist in recent years, thanks to his best-selling “cosy mystery”, The Thursday Murder Club.

Back in April, it was revealed that Richard’s book was being adapted for the big screen, with Netflix securing distribution rights. Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie were then revealed to have been cast in the film’s main roles, while Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus is on directing duties.

Following this, more members of the cast were also confirmed, including Star Wars actor Naomi Ackie, Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce and Doctor Who favourite David Tennant.

On Tuesday morning, Richard confirmed that work on the film was officially underway, sharing a cryptic photo from the set.

“Oh it’s HAPPENING,” he enthused, alongside a picture of Helen Mirren’s chair behind the scenes.

Richard previously shared his excitement about the project, teasing there are even “more names coming” during a recent edition of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment.

“I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies,” he added.

The Thursday Murder Club was first published in 2020, and quickly spawned the sequels, The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed and The Last Devil To Die.