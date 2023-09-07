Right-Wing Commentator Ripped After Horrific ‘Bullets’ Warning Over 2024 Election

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Right-wing commentator Mike Huckabee is coming under heavy criticism after warning of “bullets” in future elections should Donald Trump lose in 2024 due to his mounting legal woes.

Huckabee over the weekend accused President Joe Biden of trying to “destroy Trump” via legal actions in the courthouse rather than at the ballot box via an election.

“Here’s the problem: If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets,” he said during his monologue on his TBN show Huckabee.

Trump is facing a combined 91 felony charges in four different cases, including charges related to the mishandling of classified information, his attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, and his efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

But Huckabee compared the proceedings to those that go on in “banana republics and communist regimes,” where political opponents are imprisoned or exiled for “made-up crimes.”

“Joe Biden is using exactly those tactics to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024,” he declared:

Huckabee is a former governor of Arkansas and father of current Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was a White House press secretary under Trump.

His comments over the weekend are the latest in a line of inflammatory statements from figures aligned with the former president.

Last week, Georgia state Senator Colton Moore told former Trump strategist Steve Bannon that he wanted to defund Fani Willis, the district attorney prosecuting Trump in the state, and warned of dire consequences if she’s allowed to proceed with the case.

“We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don’t, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war?” he said according to Salon. “I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.”

Last month, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin alluded to a civil war and urged Trump supporters to “rise up and take our country back.”

Last year, failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake also issued a thinly veiled threat to Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you are going to have go through me, and you are going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” she said, the New York Times reported. “And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”

She said it wasn’t a threat, but “a public service announcement.”

On X, formerly Twitter, critics called Huckabee out for his extremist rhetoric:

Is this a threat?



Mike Huckabee says that if Trump isn’t elected president,



The 2024 election is going to be “the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets." pic.twitter.com/3tYTTd4Hvd — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 6, 2023

What a clown.



Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee Says if Trump Loses, 2024 Could Be Last Election ‘Decided by Ballots Rather Than Bullets’ - The Messenger https://t.co/Fjz8YkOXxY — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) September 7, 2023

Shame on you https://t.co/obW8zXQJbN — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) September 6, 2023

Mike Huckabee is a domestic terrorist who has gotten away with using religion for too many years while pushing hate and violence. His most recent comments should be taken seriously and result in his arrest. https://t.co/Cd3Bx9BTLA — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 6, 2023

Irresponsible, reckless and dangerous rhetoric. I've never been a super partisan person, but I worry we are all getting too used to these anti democracy sentiments from leaders on the right. https://t.co/cJAwfI3JvP — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 7, 2023

Let us win or we'll murder ya and take over anyway is a hell of a campaign slogan. https://t.co/8LL7cUZtBW — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 6, 2023

When @DavidAFrench and I worked closely with @MittRomney and @AnnRomney, Christians hoped the Romneys (who are LDS) would drop Mormonism and embrace 'true Christianity,' as showcased by someone like Mike Huckabee.



Here's a snippet of this 'pure' religion: Lies and threats… https://t.co/aJO2W63iim — Nancy French (@NancyAFrench) September 6, 2023

Mike Huckabee is a dangerous, reckless monster https://t.co/oEPPe4xnGS — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) September 6, 2023

Mike Huckabee is the worst of us. https://t.co/glFiDpbwyD — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 6, 2023