Rights Experts Warn A Besieged West Bank Could Face The Same Fate As Gaza

An elderly Palestinian man faces an Israeli military vehicle while holding a Palestinian flag, during a military raid on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Human rights experts warn that Israeli forces are increasingly using their war-like tactics from the ongoing offensive in Gaza to kill, injure and displace Palestinians in the West Bank ― a military campaign that has quickly become the deadliest operation in the settler-occupied territory in more than two decades.

Last week, Israel launched the largest raids in the occupied West Bank since the second Palestinian uprising, or intifada, of the early 2000s, targeting Palestinian cities including Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarem and Tubas.

From August 27 to September 2, hundreds of soldiers in the territory killed more than 30 Palestinians, including at least seven children, the highest number of Palestinians killed in a single week in the West Bank since November, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian affairs agency (OCHA).

“We remain very alarmed by the human toll of intensified Israeli military operations in the West Bank. It’s now been a week, and that operation is still ongoing,” OCHA operations director Edem Wosornu told the UN Security Council on Wednesday. “Respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law is not optional.”

"The brutality of this conflict seems to know no limits."



Today, @EdemWosornu reminded the #SecurityCouncil how Palestinian and Israeli civilians are continuously bearing the heaviest burden. pic.twitter.com/TNBUUhtnyI — UN Humanitarian (@UNOCHA) September 4, 2024

Israeli forces have mostly focused their attacks on Jenin and Tulkarem, claiming that their raids are intended to prevent Palestinian militants in those areas from attacking Israeli civilians. But there have been no Israeli settlements around Jenin since 2005, and security forces have already cited the threat of settler safety to justify implementing frequent Palestinian checkpoints and building the wall between the West Bank and Israel.

“The only thing that has been proven to provide security is when Palestinians are free. But they don’t want to do that,” Diana Buttu, an attorney in the region and former legal adviser for the Palestinian Liberation Organization, told HuffPost on Thursday. “So instead, Israel lives with this formula that the only way that they can feel secure is if Palestinians feel insecure; that’s their way of operating. And so they’ll keep repeating these same lines over and over again, and nobody really questions them or dissects them.”

Though there is a small but growing Palestinian militant presence in the West Bank, the territory is governed by the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority and not by Hamas, the militant group that governs Gaza. Rights experts stress that such a presence is an inevitable response to the long-term occupation of Palestinian land that the International Court of Justice ruled in July is a violation of international law.

The West Bank raids are occurring at the same time as Israel’s nearly yearlong US-funded military offensive in Gaza that officials at the UN and other human rights groups in the international community have described as genocidal. Israeli forces have killed more than 40,000 Palestinians there and decimated the territory after Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel on Oct. 7 and took hundreds of hostages, about 100 of whom remain in captivity.

Though Palestinian civilians in the West Bank have faced settler and military violence before Oct. 7, the Hamas attack intensified that violence on top of increased Israeli settlement construction. Since the Hamas attack, Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed more than 650 Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to OCHA. During that same period, Palestinians killed 13 Israeli soldiers and five settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Palestinians look at a damaged car following an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, West Bank. Israel has been carrying out large-scale raids in the territory over the past week that it says are aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks. Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“Israel’s genocidal violence risks leaking out of Gaza and into the occupied Palestinian territory as a whole. The writing is on the wall, and we continue to ignore it,” Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, said in a statement on Monday. “There is mounting evidence that no Palestinian is safe under Israel’s unfettered control.”

The current Israeli government feels more emboldened to conduct daily raids, arrests and demolitions in the West Bank because multiple far-right members of the Knesset ― such as National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich ― are themselves settlers in the occupied territory, Zaid Amali, a Ramallah-based human rights expert with the nonprofit, nonpartisan MIFTAH, told HuffPost.

“If we were to consider that these are ‘operations’ to eradicate terror, then what is the need to destroy all of the infrastructure that civilians are using?” Amali asked. “What is the need to shoot children, women, uninvolved men, all of these people who are being deliberately targeted? What is the need to obstruct medical workers and ambulances, and sieging hospitals or targeting journalists, which is what has been happening not just during this past week but for decades?”

“What we ask organisations like the UN and the member states that form the UN is they need to walk the talk. They need to change the rhetoric into real and concrete action.” - Zaid Amali, Palestinian human rights expert with MIFTAH

Buttu and Amali both noted that Palestinians in the West Bank have been anxiously watching the destruction in Gaza unfold for the past 11 months and are now terrified that they may experience the same fate with no international accountability. Families are stocking up on food and water, switching to solar-powered electricity and even planting gardens so they can have direct access to food when the raids worsen.

UN agencies are working with humanitarian and local aid partners to help deliver assistance, according to Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the agency responsible for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). Multiple humanitarian organisations mobilised by OCHA were denied access to Jenin on Tuesday by Israeli forces, the agency said.

Despite the concerned statements in the past week by the UN and the international community, Palestinian human rights experts have little hope that it will go any further than that.