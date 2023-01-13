Rihanna Shuts Up Her Critics In Exciting New Teaser For Super Bowl Half-Time Performance

Rihanna Apple Music/Rihanna

Rihanna is shutting up her critics as she gears up for her performance at this year’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

As any pop fan will tell you, it’s now approaching seven years since the chart-topping singer released her most recent album Anti, which spawned tunes like Work, Kiss It Better and Love On The Brain.

In the years since, Riri has focussed her attention on her beauty and lingerie brands, as well as acting – but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking her when a new album is coming at every available opportunity.

With a month to go until what promises to be an unmissable Super Bowl show, Rihanna has released an exciting teaser, poking fun at the constant chat around her absence from the music scene.

In the clip, Rihanna is seen stomping through a brightly-lit corridor in her inimitable style as footage of people calling for her to release new music is heard playing, to which she raises a finger to her lips.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was a guest at the Golden Globes, where her Wakanda Forever cut Lift Me Up had been nominated for Best Original Song.

And while the award ended up going to Naatu Naatu from RRR, the Diamonds singer did end up completely stealing the show on the night – despite swerving the red carpet completely.