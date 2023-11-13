Rishi Sunak Takes Swipe At Suella Braverman After Sacking Her As Home Secretary

Future Publishing via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak has hit out at Suella Braverman after sacking her as home secretary as part of his wide-ranging cabinet reshuffle.

The prime minister got rid of Braverman after she launched an attack on the police without the approval of No.10.

Advertisement

Asked about why she was sacked on Monday, Sunak’s spokesperson said: “The prime minister believes collective responsibility is very important and believes that governments speak with one voice.”

They added that the prime minister believed it was “important to be careful with our language” when speaking to the public.

That appeared to be a reference to Braverman’s claim last week that rough sleepers who choose to sleep in tents are making “a lifestyle choice”.

Braverman triggered a backlash last week when she used an article in The Times to accuse the police of having a left-wing bias.

Advertisement

In further evidence of the bad blood between Sunak and Braverman, Downing Street sources confirmed she was sacked over the phone rather than in person.

There was also no exchange of letters between them, in a break from the usual custom when ministers leave cabinet.

Braverman is widely seen be positioning herself to run for Tory leader should the party lose the election next year.

And in a sign she will not remain quiet after being sent to the backbenches, Braverman said this morning: “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary. I will have more to say in due course.”

James Cleverly has been moved from foreign secretary to replace Braverman at the the Home Office.

And in the shock move of the reshuffle, David Cameron has been appointed foreign secretary with a seat in the Lords.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Therese Coffey has also been sacked as environment secretary, with Steve Barclay replacing her.